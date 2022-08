CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair returns on Friday, Aug 26, and will go through Sept 3. Gates open tonight at 5 p.m.



The event will include a mobile escape room, ax throwing, an illusionist, classic fair food, and rides. Kids under three will be admitted for free, admission for adults is $10, and ages four – 12 can purchase $5 tickets.

