CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s back! The Chesterfield County Fair returns for more than a week of fun-filled activities, rides, games, food and more this weekend.

This year, the Chesterfield County Fair will take place from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sept. 2.

The Fair will host nightly bands and entertainment shows and performances featuring artists like Carrie Brockwell and The Mullins Sisters alongside special events and daily deals like Heroes Day, Military Appreciation Day, Kids Day and more!

Ticket Pricing

Children (4-12): $5

Adults (13-59): $12

Seniors (60+): $7

Children 3 and under: Free

Fair entry tickets and ride tickets can be bought online here.

Chesterfield County Fair (8News)

The Chesterfield County Fair is located at 10300 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.

Fair Hours

Monday to Friday: 5 to 11 p.m.

5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.