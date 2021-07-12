Chesterfield County Farmer’s Market to hold Youth Vendor Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In August, the Chesterfield County Farmer’s Market will open up vendor spots just for kids who make non-food related products and items.

Kids entering fifth grade or above can apply to sell items at the Youth Vendor Day on Aug. 18. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to participate, children and their families can apply to sell their items by July 28. The application is available online using a google form. A parent must also sign off on the application.

The county will select eligible participants and contact them ahead of the event.

The county will provide a table for participating kids. The vendors will be responsible for any other necessary materials.