Chesterfield County health committee advises against bringing students back to classrooms — for now

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — During a School Board work session, Chesterfield County schools’ Health Committee suggested pressing pause on the first phase of re-opening next Month.

The School board weighed the idea of allowing certain special education students back into the classroom on September 14th; however, after monitoring health metrics, the health committee advised against it.

Deputy of Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor outlined the data during a school session. He explained the committee monitors three health metrics: the average of cases over seven days, positivity rate, and hospitalizations.

The metrics are then ranked based on a color system: green, yellow, orange, and red.

Currently, the average number of cases and positivity rates hit in the yellow range, while hospitlizations hit in the orange range.

The committee said the concern comes from the upward trend in hospitalizations, as well as the rate of community transmission, which hits in the red range.

The question now is where Chesterfield falls in the regional curve as it relates to COVID-19.

The committee provides updates to the school board twice a month and will provide its next update on Sep. 14.