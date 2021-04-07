Chesterfield County holding Earth Day clean-up events April 18 through April 24

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day? Volunteer to pick up trash at five Chesterfield locations this year.

Chesterfield County is inviting residents, groups, and organizations to volunteer their time throughout the week, Sunday, April 18 through Saturday, April 24.

Assistant Director of Chesterfield County Parks Stan Thorne told 8News this is an annual event the county organizes to celebrate Earth Day and National Volunteer Week.

“We take great pride in keeping our entire county as well as our parks, schools, waterways and our open space clean and beautiful for all citizens to enjoy,” Throne said.

The Chesterfield County Environmental Engineering and Parks and Recreation has picked five locations for this year’s clean up:

Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Hwy

Historic Point of Rocks, by appointment only

Dutch Gap Conservation Area, 341 Henricus Park Road

River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road

Mid-Lothian Mines Park, 13301 N Woolridge Road

Throne said that the county choose these locations because they have good accessibility for what they are trying to accomplish with Earth Day clean-ups. They are also some of the most used areas.

Pre-registered volunteers will receive supplies like gloves and trash bags. To register reach out to Lorne Field, environmental outreach coordinator, at 804-748-1920. The last day to register is on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22.