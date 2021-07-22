Chesterfield County holding paper shredding, electronics recycling event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to clear out some clutter from your house? Chesterfield County is offering paper shredding and electronics recycling at an event in August.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at Westchester Commons.

Chesterfield residents can get up to three paper grocery bags or two boxes of papers shredded for free and pay a small fee for electronics recycling.

Most things like computers, laptops, CDs, DVDs, stereos, cell phones and chargers can be recycled for less than $25. Televisions and computer monitors less than 27 inches cost $23 and anything larger will cost $30. All hard drives cost $5 to recycle.

In order to participate, you must live in Chesterfield County.