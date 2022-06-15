CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Environmental Engineering is holding two workshops in July to teach county residents how to build rain barrels.

The office will hold this event on July 9, in cooperation with the James River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Chesterfield Cooperative Extension Office.

The workshop’s goal is to teach residents how to build a rain barrel for their yards, and those attending will also learn about how the barrels help to conserve water, reduce runoff and protect the environment. The rain barrels can also help residents save money on their water bills by providing rainwater for outdoor needs.

One workshop will be held at 10 a.m. and the other at 12 p.m. The registration fee for the event is $50. To register for the 10 a.m. workshop go here. To register for the 12 p.m. workshop go here.