Chesterfield County holding virtual classes to teach kids about local government

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is making sure students don’t “fall behind” on government studies.

The county is holding virtual classes Tuesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 21, called “Chesterfield 101.”

The program teaches kids the bases of county government, the different departments, the Board of Supervisors and their positions, and how local government impacts residents.

Classes are for those 13 to 19 years old.

