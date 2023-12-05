CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County leaders held a town hall on Tuesday, Dec. 5, to discuss proposed amendments to the budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

Following the town hall’s Facebook livestream this afternoon, residents will soon have the opportunity to share their feedback on the proposal during a public hearing at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

Once the board has received feedback from these public hearings, members will vote on reallocating up to $92 million for various one-time uses.

The proposal would dedicate $61.8 million of the $92 million to go toward Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) in a variety of ways, including operating costs, bus replacements, major maintenance and the construction of Falling Creek and Western Area middle schools.

“The money is primarily an aggregation of county and school operating surpluses from fiscal year 2023, FY2024 state budget amendments and reserves,” the County’s website explains as the source of funding.

A full breakdown of the budget allocation for CCPS can be found below:

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

“The Board of Supervisors has been intentional about utilizing one-time money to fund specific enhancements requested by the School Board and CCPS administration as part of the annual budget process, and this is simply a continuation of that effort,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration. “In the interest of transparency, we’re holding a town hall to inform the public about what we’re proposing to do with these dollars and solicit feedback in advance of the board`s upcoming meeting.”

A full breakdown of the budget allocation and funding can be found on the Chesterfield County website.