CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Historical Society of Virginia hosted a ceremony honoring and celebrating Veterans Day during the afternoon on Saturday.

The ceremony was hosted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Vietnam Memorial Building at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

Attendees heard from Brigadier General Patricia Wallace, the first female commanding general of the 80th Training Command.

Wallace was the first woman and person of color to serve as commanding general of the 91st Training Division and is a recipient of the Legion of Merit and Army Bronze Star Medal, among many other awards and decorations.

Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Historical Society of Virginia hosted a ceremony celebrating Veterans Day during the afternoon on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Morales/8News)

Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Historical Society of Virginia hosted a ceremony celebrating Veterans Day during the afternoon on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Morales/8News)

Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Historical Society of Virginia hosted a ceremony celebrating Veterans Day during the afternoon on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Morales/8News)

Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Historical Society of Virginia hosted a ceremony celebrating Veterans Day during the afternoon on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Morales/8News)

Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Historical Society of Virginia hosted a ceremony celebrating Veterans Day during the afternoon on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Morales/8News)

“Today’s event was an opportunity to say thank you and to honor our veterans and those who support them, the families the communities, just anybody that has supported the Army or the armed services today,” Wallace said during the event.