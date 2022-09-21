CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is launching an event to help community members find their unclaimed property.

Families and employees with unclaimed property will be able to call the Department of Treasury anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Treasury staff members will provide free, personalized service to search for the callers’ uncashed checks, inactive bank accounts, utility deposits and more.

According to the county, a similar event in April helped residents claim more than $65,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information on unclaimed property, visit the Virginia Money Search website, here.