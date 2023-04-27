CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved a proposed zoning rule impacting where and when vape and tobacco stores can sell their products.

The new rules will apply to stores with 25% or more of their inventory — or 15% or more of their shelf display — taken up by vape, tobacco, or other smoking products, and will only apply to new businesses. Vape and tobacco stores existing before the proposal’s approval will not be affected.

Future stores will also not be allowed to be built within 2,000 feet of a Chesterfield County public or private school, or within 2,000 feet of another vape or tobacco store.

Store operating hours would also be impacted. Stores that fall under the new guidelines will be limited to operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.

It was determined in September 2022 that at least 235 stores sold tobacco and nicotine vaping products in the county.

To read more about the zoning policy changes, click BELOW.