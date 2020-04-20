Chesterfield County launching COVID-19 call center, expanding student meal services

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is giving students and their families the opportunity to get their COVID-19 questions answered. The school system is also adding dinner and snacks at most student meal distribution sites.

The district is launching — ‘CALL CCPS’ — to connect families with the resources they may need during this pandemic. Students and families can ask questions related to school work, technology and ask for social and emotional support.

The call center will be open three times a week (MWF) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through June 12. You can call 804-639-8689 for support.

As far as school meals go, the district said they are now offering dinner and snacks at most locations. Each child will get six meals and two snacks when they go pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday. On Friday, students will get nine meals and three snacks.

Here’s a list of meal distribution sites: