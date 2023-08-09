CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Leaders with Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) and Chesterfield County government broke ground on a brand new middle school this morning.

The school — temporarily named West Area Middle School — will be the 13th middle school in CCPS — the largest school system in Central Virginia.

The three-story building will be 254,084 square feet and will occupy 105 acres next to Westerleigh Parkway in the Matoaca District of the county. The school is expected to serve 1,800 students from sixth to eighth grade.

Additionally, the school building will include a 1,000-seat auditorium, 650-seat student capacity cafeteria, 1,200-seat gym with adjacent locker rooms and an auxiliary gym.

Architect rendering of the future West Area Middle School. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Outside, the school will feature an eight-lane running track, a soccer field, two playfields, two softball fields and tennis and basketball courts.

The constriction project is expected to cost $100 million, largely funded by the Virginia Public School Authority.

“The facility that we’re about to break ground on will support 21st-century learning and

21st-century success for all students, teachers and staff members,” said Ryan Harter,

Chesterfield County School Board member representing the Matoaca District.

Harter continued, “As a former teacher, I understand the energy and the excitement that a new school brings to the community. Great things are happening in Chesterfield County, and we look forward to the great things that will happen in this brand-new school.”