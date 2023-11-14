CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Could longer school days be the future for Chesterfield County Public Schools students? It’s a possibility as the division’s leaders will meet to discuss potential changes later today.

A proposal to extend the current instructional day for students by 15 minutes will be discussed during the Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to the proposal, the extra 15 minutes would help students “align with state requirements for student instruction.” The total length of the school day would increase from six hours and 30 minutes to six hours and 45 minutes.

Additionally, school staff members would be required to work seven hours and 30 minutes each day.

Should the proposed longer school day be approved, it would go into effect for the 2024-2025 academic year. The change to the length of the school day would mean the school division would not need to amend the start and end dates of the school year.

The proposal also recommends that schools that are currently part of the year-round calendar — such as Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary — should return to a traditional school calendar.

School board members will meet for this work season at 3:30 p.m. in the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room on Iron Bridge Road.