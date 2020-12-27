Chesterfield County offering free tree recycling

Parker Vivier and Marsden Olsen prepare to tie their tree to their car after purchasing from Frank Pichel’s tree lot, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Richmond. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is offering free tree recycling to those looking to dispose of Christmas trees after the holidays.

According to a release, trees to be recycled must be free of all ornaments.

County officials say both Chesterfield Convenience Centers are recycling trees. The Northern Area Convenience Center, located at 3200 Warbro Road, will be open Monday through Tuesday and Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The Southern Area Convenience Center, located at 6700 Landfill Drive, will be open Monday and Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Dec. 21, the Northern Area Convenience Center will be closed, and the Southern Area Convenience Center will close at noon.

Both Chesterfield Convenience Centers will be closed Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of New Year’s Day.