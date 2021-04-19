Chesterfield County offering new payment kiosk for taxes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is offering residents a new way to pay their property and real estate taxes.

The county has installed a new outdoor payment kiosk at the Chesterfield Adminstartive Buildin on 9901 Lori Road. They say the kiosk is available 24/7, and that it accepts credit and debit cards, cash and checks.

You can also pay your taxes using online banking, by calling 1-877-690-3729, by mailing a check or online here.

Property and real estate taxes in the county are due by June 7. You can find more information about how to pay online here.