Chesterfield County opens 3 libraries as warming, charging stations

Chesterfield County

North Courthouse Road Library is open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a warming and charging station for residents who lose power during the storm. (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Paul Nevadomski)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To help residents who lose power during today’s winter storm, Chesterfield County has opened three libraries as warming and charging stations.

The following libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 18:

  • Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
  • North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road

People are expected to wear face masks while in the library and follow local health department recommendations.

