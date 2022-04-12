CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is now accepting applications for the Summer Citizens Police Academy.

This session of the Citizens Police Academy is one of five to take place this year. It runs from May 12 to June 23.

Applications, which can be found here, are due by May 6.

During the program, participants will:

Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9 and SWAT

Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section

Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)

Participate in scenarios (if desired)

Learn about officer accountability from the Office of Professional Standards and County Attorney

In order to take part in the academy, applicants must be adults who reside, own a business or belong to a civic organization in Chesterfield County.

Applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating.

For more information, you can contact Corporal Matt Rogers by phone at 804-318-8549 or via email at RogersMW@chesterfield.gov.