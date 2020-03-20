Breaking News
1 dead, 1 expected to survive after Nine Mile Road double shooting
Chesterfield County opens call center due to COVID-19 response

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is opening a call center for residents seeking information in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The phone number is 804-751-2EOC (804-751-2362).

Operators will answer questions about county operations and services. The call center staff will not be able to answer questions regarding COVID-19, however. All such questions should be directed to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

The phone line will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

Click here for more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

