Chesterfield County parks reopen with limitations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County parks are working to reopen parks that have been closed since mid-March.

The county is expected to reopen playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and pickleball courts on Tuesday, May 12.

If you are looking to head out to a park today, the county is asking you to do the following:

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

Continue social distancing

Face coverings recommended in public

Community recreation centers and some libraries are expected to open on June 1. However, the county said these reopening days could change based on the COVID-19 spread.

In Henrico County, all recreation centers and facilities are closed but outdoor areas in parks have reopened. That includes tennis, pickleball, volleyball and basketball courts. As well as skate and dog parks. You are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

Virginia State Parks are now open for day use and officials said they are working on a phased reopening process for campgrounds starting on May 22.