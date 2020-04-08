Chesterfield County parks now closing public restrooms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A normal trip to the park probably looks a lot different as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

From basketball courts to soccer fields and playgrounds, Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is doing what they can to limit the spread of COVID-19. 8News didn’t have to look far to see posted signs asking locals to obey CDC guidelines at local parks.

Beginning Tuesday, Chesterfield parks announced they’re closing the public restrooms to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“The closure includes permanent restrooms as well as portable toilets,” said Stan Thorne, assistant director of Chesterfield Parks and Recreation. “Closure of the counties restroom facilities are being made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of park patrons and staff.”

For now, no one knows how long these regulations will be in place. If locals do venture out to the park however, health officials ask that they obey the posted signs of socials distancing.

