Chesterfield County parks, rec centers & libraries to reopen soon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Chesterfield County parks are set to open Tuesday.

The county plans to reopen pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, as well as playgrounds beginning Tuesday, May 12. Chesterfield is encouraging that residents continue to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines inside county parks.

Select libraries could reopen as early as June 1. Community recreation centers and the “Rockwood Nature Center” are also expected to reopen June 1.

“We are taking a very careful and deliberate approach to how we reopen facilities over time,” said Dr. Joe Casey, county administrator, in a release. “Using a tiered approach based on established priorities ensures we can maintain and gradually increase service levels while identifying and addressing needs or challenges that arise.”

