CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help to solve a grand larceny that occurred earlier this year.

On Aug. 26, police responded to The Market convenience store at 6811 Walmsley Blvd. in Chesterfield County for a grand larceny.

Police said an unknown Black male suspect entered the store and started using one of the skill machines at the store.

On video surveillance, the suspect could be seen using the skill games machine, then tampering with something below the machine’s screen. Later, the store manager discovered that the suspect stole over $5,000 from the machine.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a grand larceny (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a grand larceny (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a grand larceny (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a grand larceny (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a grand larceny (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the suspect, who is pictured above, is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.