CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In 2000, a spike in fatal accidents involving teenagers prompted Virginia lawmakers to come up with a plan to help reduce deaths.

According to the DMV, people under the age of 18 are not allowed to be out on the road between midnight and 4 a.m. — unless they are driving with a parent or guardian in the front seat, driving to or from work, a school activity or church, or in an emergency situation.

Chesterfield County Traffic Sergeant Jonathan McDonald is asking parents to sit down with their kids following a recent deadly crash near Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road.

This crash, which happened just after midnight, killed 15-year-old Midlothian High School student Wyatt Fowler and injured four other teens.

“We would just really urge you to respect those laws — explain them to your children, and talk about the importance of limiting distractions in the car,” McDonald said, hoping this could prevent more tragedy.

Alongside restrictions on when they can drive, drivers under the age 18 are also only allowed to have one passenger under 21 in their car.

Officers enforce these laws by patrolling parks, parking lots and certain hangout spots during those four night hours.

“We are generally concerned about your well-being and your safety, and we just want you to get home safely,” McDonald said. “So if we stop out with you at night, it’s just to make sure you get home safe.”

Drivers under the age of 18 who are found violating these laws will be given a ticket and the officer will reach out to their parent or guardian.

McDonald said these laws are put into place for a reason.

“It’s not to make it more difficult to get your friends around, or to get people to different events,” McDonald said. “But it’s because the Commonwealth feels that it is distracting to have multiple people in your car. So, what they’re trying to do is limit those drivers’ distractions.”

Chesterfield County has an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place for all minors, whether they are driving or walking around.