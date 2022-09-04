CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIR) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Route 1 Sunday.

Police responded to a call that suspected human remains had been discovered in the woods at the 10700 block of Route 1 around 2:30 p.m. According to police, the officers who arrived at the scene were able to locate the remains.

The remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination, and police stated that at this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.