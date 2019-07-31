Chesterfield County Police recruiting auxiliary officers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are currently recruiting auxiliary officers for the department.

The department said the unit is made up of volunteers, who help with public events, assist on calls for service, keep security at crime scenes, patrol assigned areas along with police officers and provide logistical support.

Applicants must be between 21 and 64-years-old. United States citizenship is also required.

Officers need to live in Chesterfield County, or live in a county or city that borders Chesterfield and also doesn’t have an established auxiliary police program. Officers from outside the county could also be a member in a civic organization in the county, or own a business in Chesterfield.

More requirement details and an application email address can be found here.

Those interested in applying can call the police department’s volunteer coordinator at 804-318-8995.