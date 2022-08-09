CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a business near Skinquarter.

According to police, the suspect reportedly stole packages from a business in the 21400 block of Hull Street Road on Wednesday, July 30.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police describe the suspect as a white male with tattoos on his arms. At the time of the alleged crime, he was wearing dark clothing and had a short beard.

The suspect was reportedly seen driving a gold or tan minivan.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information on this suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a web tip online here.