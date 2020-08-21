Chesterfield County Police seeking man wanted for assault

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a male suspect who assaulted an adult female in the 9200 block of Clovis Street on Friday, July 10.

According to a press release, police have identified 36-year-old Kevin Batts as their suspect. Batts is described as a black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 260 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Batts is wanted for firing a gun into a residence around 5:30 a.m. and then striking an adult female victim with a handgun. The victim was not shot but she did have non-life threatening injuries.

The releases says detectives have obtained warrants for Batts for malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, breaking and entering and assault. They have also found that Batts, who lives in the 9200 block of Clovis Street attempted to break into another residence as well.

Anyone with information about Batts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

