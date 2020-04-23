Chesterfield County pre-K application online

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is offering its pre-k application online in response to Governor Northam’s order to close schools.

If you have a child who will be 4-years-old by September 30 and you live in the school’s attendance zone, you may apply for pre-kindergarten. There are 22 CCPS schools that offer pre-k.

To apply, CCPS said you need the following documents:

Parent/guardian photo identification and any applicable custody paperwork

Child’s original, certified birth certificate

Proof of residency by providing one of the documents

Proof of income through one of these documents: 2019 tax form with ALL W2s AND two most recent pay stubs Children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020 and who live in the school’s attendance zone may apply for pre-kindergarten. Two recent pay stubs for all jobs worked by parent(s) living in the home SNAP, TANF, SSI, SSA, unemployment and child support documents (if applicable) Documents for all other sources of income



Parents and caregivers can apply online following this link. Once the information is submitted in the online portal, parents and caregivers will be contacted by the school to schedule an appointment once social distancing guidelines are lifted by the state.

If you do not have internet access at home you can access the CCPS Internet network at all Chesterfield County school parking lots.