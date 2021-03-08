Chesterfield County presents budget prioritizing education, public safety, capital infrastructure

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors proposed a $806.83 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022 at their meeting today. The proposed budget would be an 11.7% increase from last year’s adopted budgeted and 7.1% increase compared to the amended budget from last year.

The county plan puts a heavy emphasis on funding education, public safety and capital infrastructure. According to the budget proposal, $0.78 from every tax dollar will go towards those three categories. Health and welfare will get similar funding to capital infrastructure.

Education will be getting the most funding, the proposed budget calls for an $18 million increase in support for schools from last year. This would be the largest single-year increase to school funding. The budget will also add 15 full-time positions to schools.

Some large additions are proposed for Chesterfield’s public safety. The county plans to hire 20 full-time staff for a new fire station in Midlothian and fully fund the replacement of a the station in Matoaca. Chesterfield is also planning to hire nine new positions to implement a new police deployment plan, changing command structure for the first time since 1989. They are also proposing four new sheriff’s office positions.

Other buildings slotted for replacement are two county libraries and two others are set to be renovated. The county also plans on building new new fields at River City Sportsplex.

Chesterfield is budgeting $4.5 million towards converting the old Beulah Elementary School building into a parks headquarters, community center and new recreation space.

A bigger budget still entails tax decreases for some. The county proposed raising the business license threshold from $300,000 to $400,000, this would exempt over 400 businesses from the tax. Vehicle owners may be in for some relief as well, the personal property tax would increase from $1,000 to $1,500. The property tax increase would exempt around 14,000 cars.

More details on the budget proposal can be found here: FY2022 Proposed Budget Overview.