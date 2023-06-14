CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning July 5, limited free printing will no longer be available at Chesterfield County Public Libraries.

In about two weeks, they will join other library systems, such as the Richmond Public Library, charging for printing services.

Jessica Hall told 8News comes to the North Courthouse Library any time she needs to use a printer.

“I was kind of bummed because I do come here quite a bit,” she told 8News Wednesday.

For more than 20 years, limited amounts of printing services at every public library in the county have been free for people who use the service.

“When I first moved here and found out that the printing was free at the library,” said Hall. “I was really surprised. And it’s been a really nice perk and benefit of the libraries.”

The nonprofit community group “Friends of the Chesterfield Public Library” was covering printing expenses for the libraries, extending free printing to patrons.

Jennifer Shepley, the county’s public library community services manager, said the group can no longer fund the free printing.

Chesterfield County will now be providing printing services and people will need to have a library card with funds to print, copy, or fax.

Another library local, Sam Stallone, stressed that he did not know this was the reason for the change.

“There was no explanation,” he said, “and everyone is looking at it saying, ‘it’s just one more thing.'”

Stallone said he comes to the North Courthouse Library every day. He told 8News that he uses the printing services now and then but he was comforted that it is there when he needs it.

“I’d like to see it stay the way it was,” Stallone told 8News.

After this plan goes into effect on July 5, there are no plans to reinstate the limited free printing services in the county.