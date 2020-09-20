Chesterfield County Public Library adds learning pod spaces

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The libraries in Chesterfield County have added new learning pod spaces for remote learners.

According to the Chesterfield County Public Library website the pods are designed for virtual learners, independent studying, team assignments. adult literacy and teleworking.

The spaces include small individual study rooms for one to two people, small group learning areas and instruction spaces for two to twelve people. CCPL says all spaces are at least 6 feet apart and some spaces may be inside separate rooms or divided from larger areas by a barrier or partition.

Community members over the age of 18 can reserve a learning pod space. Anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult while using the pod.

Pod spaces are available on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Educators and teachers may have access to extended hours.

Learning groups formed by families, classmates, neighbors or educators can utilize the pod areas. CCPL will not play a role in creating pod groups.

