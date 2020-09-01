Chesterfield County Public Library creates virtual learning and telework spaces

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library announced Tuesday it has created virtual learning and teleworking spaces that students, families and teleworkers can reserve.

“The county and schools are committed to supporting learning for all, especially as schools and families adapt to this new virtual learning environment,” said Joe Casey, Chesterfield County Administrator. “Our libraries are the perfect asset for quiet spaces for individual learning, larger spaces for group learning, and additional wireless access.”

Chesterfield County Public Library’s virtual learning and telework space. (Courtesy CCPL)

Spaces can be reserved from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 10 locations, some of which are still closed to the public. Hours will be expanded into the evening in October.

All learning pods will include seating and free wifi. Other amenities may include tables, whiteboards, power outlets, and enclosed rooms for groups.

Residents can start making reservations starting Sept. 1 and spacers will be available starting Sept. 8. To make a reservation or find out more information online or by calling 804-751-CCPL (2275).

