Chesterfield County Public Library holding bus practice for preschool and kindergarteners

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library is bringing back its “My First School Bus” program, which gives kindergarten and preschoolers practice getting on and on a school bus.
In addition to practicing their daily bus routine, children will learn about bus safety.
Here are the upcoming dates:
- Monday, July 19: Central Library
- Tuesday, July 20: Ettrick-Matoaca Library
- Thursday July 22: Bon Air Library
- Monday, July 26: Meadowdale Library*
- Tuesday, July 27: LaPrade Library*
- Thursday, July 29: North Courthouse Road Library
The events at Meadowdale and LaPrade Library will be bilingual. All bus events, except for the one at Ettrick-Matoaca, will have buses with a lift gate.
All children must wear a mask on the bus.
You can register your student for the program online here.