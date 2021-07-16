Chesterfield County Public Library holding bus practice for preschool and kindergarteners

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chesterfield county school bus

File Photo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library is bringing back its “My First School Bus” program, which gives kindergarten and preschoolers practice getting on and on a school bus.

In addition to practicing their daily bus routine, children will learn about bus safety.

Here are the upcoming dates:

  • Monday, July 19: Central Library
  • Tuesday, July 20: Ettrick-Matoaca Library
  • Thursday July 22: Bon Air Library
  • Monday, July 26: Meadowdale Library*
  • Tuesday, July 27: LaPrade Library*
  • Thursday, July 29: North Courthouse Road Library

The events at Meadowdale and LaPrade Library will be bilingual. All bus events, except for the one at Ettrick-Matoaca, will have buses with a lift gate.

All children must wear a mask on the bus.

You can register your student for the program online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events