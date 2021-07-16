Chesterfield County Public Library holding bus practice for preschool and kindergarteners

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library is bringing back its “My First School Bus” program, which gives kindergarten and preschoolers practice getting on and on a school bus.

In addition to practicing their daily bus routine, children will learn about bus safety.

Here are the upcoming dates:

Monday, July 19: Central Library

Central Library Tuesday, July 20: Ettrick-Matoaca Library

Ettrick-Matoaca Library Thursday July 22: Bon Air Library

Bon Air Library Monday, July 26: Meadowdale Library*

Meadowdale Library* Tuesday, July 27: LaPrade Library*

LaPrade Library* Thursday, July 29: North Courthouse Road Library

The events at Meadowdale and LaPrade Library will be bilingual. All bus events, except for the one at Ettrick-Matoaca, will have buses with a lift gate.

All children must wear a mask on the bus.

You can register your student for the program online here.