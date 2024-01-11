CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library is accepting appointments to process U.S. Department of State passport applications at its Midlothian location.

Clover Hill Library, located at 6701 Deer Run Drive, has been approved by the State Department as a passport acceptance facility and is now taking appointments to accept passport applications, as well as take passport photos.

According to a spokesperson for the library, passport appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays — excluding holidays.

Appointments will open 30 days in advance and must be scheduled online. The first available appointment is on Feb. 6.

U.S. passport services will be provided by library staff who have completed special training and were approved by the Department of State to accept applications and serve as passport clerks.

To learn more information about obtaining a passport and its requirements, visit the Department of State’s website, here. To schedule a passport appointment at Clover Hill Library, go here.