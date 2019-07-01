1  of  5
Chesterfield County Public Library providing free meals for children this summer

Chesterfield County

by: MaryCatherine Neal

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Chesterfield County Public Library

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children aged 18 and younger can get free lunch at the Chesterfield County Public Library starting July 8.

The U.S.D.A.-funded program will run Monday – Thursday from July 8 to August 2 at these four locations:

  • Chester Library, 11800 Centre Street, Chester, 23831
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Rd., South Chesterfield, 23803
  • LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, 23236
  • Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, 23234

No enrollment is required.

For more information, visit here or call (804) 751-CCPL.

