Chesterfield County Public Library providing free meals for children this summer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children aged 18 and younger can get free lunch at the Chesterfield County Public Library starting July 8.

The U.S.D.A.-funded program will run Monday – Thursday from July 8 to August 2 at these four locations:

Chester Library, 11800 Centre Street, Chester, 23831

Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Rd., South Chesterfield, 23803

LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, 23236

Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, 23234

No enrollment is required.

For more information, visit here or call (804) 751-CCPL.