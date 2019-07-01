Chesterfield County Public Library providing free meals for children this summer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children aged 18 and younger can get free lunch at the Chesterfield County Public Library starting July 8.
The U.S.D.A.-funded program will run Monday – Thursday from July 8 to August 2 at these four locations:
- Chester Library, 11800 Centre Street, Chester, 23831
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Rd., South Chesterfield, 23803
- LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, 23236
- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, 23234
No enrollment is required.
For more information, visit here or call (804) 751-CCPL.