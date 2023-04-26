CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) honored students who successfully secured full-time employment through their high school program of study as part of the annual Career Signing Day.

The event took place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center’s Hull Campus located at 13900 Hull Street Road.

“I had the great opportunity to talk to businesses all over the county, and sometimes the state, and they bragged about their kids who have come from our CT program,” said the district’s superintendent, Mervin Daugherty. “So we are very excited about what your future looks like. We are confident you are going to be successful.”

According to CCPS, there were 53 eligible students and 20 business partners participating in the event.

(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

Career Signing Day is an annual event that is held by different districts across Virginia on every fourth Wednesday of April.