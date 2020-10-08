Chesterfield County Public Schools extend free meal distributions

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will continue to provide free meals for curbside pick-up through December 31, 2020, in an effort to meet the needs of children in virtual learning amid the pandemic.
According to a release, free meals for children under the age of 18 will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Chesterfield County officials say children do not have to be present to pick up the free meals. Parents only need to tell the staff member their child’s first and last name and age.
Each day, parents and children can pick up the current day’s meals. On Fridays, meals for Friday and the weekend will be distributed.
Starting Monday, October 12, curbside pick-up for free meals for children will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday:
Breakfast and Lunch, 7-8 a.m.
- Enon Elementary
- Evergreen Elementary
- Gordon Elementary
- Grange Hall Elementary
- Greenfield Elementary
- Old Hundred Elementary
- Robious Elementary
- Alberta Smith Elementary
- Spring Run Elementary
- Swift Creek Elementary
- Watkins Elementary
- Weaver Elementary
- Winterpock Elementary
- Woolridge Elementary
- Tomahawk Creek Middle
Breakfast and Lunch, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Bon Air Elementary
- Clover Hill Elementary
- Crestwood Elementary
- Bailey Bridge Middle
- Midlothian Middle
- Robious Middle
- Swift Creek Middle
- Clover Hill High
- Cosby High
- James River High
- Manchester High
- Midlothian High
- Monacan High
Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, and Supper, 7-8 a.m.
- Bellwood Elementary
- Beulah Elementary
- Christian Elementary
- Curtis Elementary
- Ecoff Elementary
- Ettrick Elementary
- Falling Creek Elementary
- Gates Elementary
- Harrowgate Elementary
- Hening Elementary
- Hopkins Elementary
- Providence Elementary
- Scott Elementary
Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, and Supper, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Bensley Elementary
- Chalkley Elementary
- Crenshaw Elementary
- Jacobs Elementary
- Matoaca Elementary
- Salem Elementary
- Reams Elementary
- Wells Elementary
- Carver Middle
- Davis Middle
- Falling Creek Middle
- Manchester Middle
- Matoaca Middle
- Providence Middle
- Salem Middle
- Bird High
- Carver College and Career Academy
- Matoaca High
- Meadowbrook High
- Dale 9th Grade Campus
- Dale High
- CTC @ Courthouse
- CTC @ Hull
Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, and Supper, 5-6 p.m.
- Crestwood Elementary
- Davis Elementary
According to a release, the following exceptions should be noted:
- Monday, Nov. 2 meals will be curbside pick-up on Friday, Oct. 30
- November 25-29 meals will be curbside pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 20
- December 21-31 meals will be curbside pick-up on Monday, Dec. 21, Wednesday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Dec. 30