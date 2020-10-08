Chesterfield County Public Schools extend free meal distributions

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will continue to provide free meals for curbside pick-up through December 31, 2020, in an effort to meet the needs of children in virtual learning amid the pandemic.

According to a release, free meals for children under the age of 18 will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Chesterfield County officials say children do not have to be present to pick up the free meals. Parents only need to tell the staff member their child’s first and last name and age.

Each day, parents and children can pick up the current day’s meals. On Fridays, meals for Friday and the weekend will be distributed.

Starting Monday, October 12, curbside pick-up for free meals for children will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday:

Breakfast and Lunch, 7-8 a.m.

Enon Elementary

Evergreen Elementary

Gordon Elementary

Grange Hall Elementary

Greenfield Elementary

Old Hundred Elementary

Robious Elementary

Alberta Smith Elementary

Spring Run Elementary

Swift Creek Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Weaver Elementary

Winterpock Elementary

Woolridge Elementary

Tomahawk Creek Middle

Breakfast and Lunch, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Bon Air Elementary

Clover Hill Elementary

Crestwood Elementary

Bailey Bridge Middle

Midlothian Middle

Robious Middle

Swift Creek Middle

Clover Hill High

Cosby High

James River High

Manchester High

Midlothian High

Monacan High

Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, and Supper, 7-8 a.m.

Bellwood Elementary

Beulah Elementary

Christian Elementary

Curtis Elementary

Ecoff Elementary

Ettrick Elementary

Falling Creek Elementary

Gates Elementary

Harrowgate Elementary

Hening Elementary

Hopkins Elementary

Providence Elementary

Scott Elementary

Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, and Supper, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Bensley Elementary

Chalkley Elementary

Crenshaw Elementary

Jacobs Elementary

Matoaca Elementary

Salem Elementary

Reams Elementary

Wells Elementary

Carver Middle

Davis Middle

Falling Creek Middle

Manchester Middle

Matoaca Middle

Providence Middle

Salem Middle

Bird High

Carver College and Career Academy

Matoaca High

Meadowbrook High

Dale 9th Grade Campus

Dale High

CTC @ Courthouse

CTC @ Hull

Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, and Supper, 5-6 p.m.

Crestwood Elementary

Davis Elementary

According to a release, the following exceptions should be noted: