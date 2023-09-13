CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a job fair, with open positions for school bus drivers.

The job fair will be hosted 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Bailey Bridge Middle School, located at 12501 Bailey Bridge Rd.

A spokesperson for the school system said online registration is preferred, but not required.

Competitive pay for school bus driver positions begins at $23 per hour, according to Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Drivers would receive full-time benefits and up to $3,000 in bonuses, and would be paid during free training to obtain a commercial driver’s license.

The job fair will also offer opportunities to work as bus attendants and day porters.

Anyone looking to register for the job fair or to find full position details can do so at Chesterfield County Public Schools’ website.