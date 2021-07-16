Chesterfield County Public Schools holding bus driver job fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a bus driver job fair this Thursday.

The school district is offering full and part-time positions with starting pay at $17.21 an hour. Those with experience could earn more, and those without experience will get paid to earn their commercial driver’s license.

Applicants are asked to bring their driver’s license to the event.

The job fair is from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 22, at Curtis Elementary School on 3600 W Hundred Road.