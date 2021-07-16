Chesterfield County Public Schools holding bus driver job fair

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a bus driver job fair this Thursday.

The school district is offering full and part-time positions with starting pay at $17.21 an hour. Those with experience could earn more, and those without experience will get paid to earn their commercial driver’s license.

Applicants are asked to bring their driver’s license to the event.

The job fair is from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 22, at Curtis Elementary School on 3600 W Hundred Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events