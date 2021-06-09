Chesterfield County Public Schools holding bus driver job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a bus driver job fair on June 17.

The school district said they are offering full-time positions with benefits and the starting pay for drivers is $17.21 an hour. CCPS said it will also provide paid training for individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license.

The job fair is from 3 to 7 p.. on June 17, at Manchester Middle on 7401 Hull Street Road. You can find more details about the job fair in English and Spanish online here. If you have any questions, you can contact the human resources department at careers@ccps.net.