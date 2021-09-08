Chesterfield County Public Schools holding disability resources fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a disability resources fair and conference to help connect parents with support available to them and their children.

Destination Life will have information, resources and support for parents and teachers who work with children with disabilities. Some of the topics that will be covered at the fair will include school transitions, autism, dyslexia and social skills.

There will be a number of vendors at the fair offering resources. Some of these include Young Life Capernaum, PEERS RVA and Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond.

The fair is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, at 13900 Hull Street Road. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here.