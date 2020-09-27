Chesterfield County Public Schools hosting virtual job fairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting two virtual job fairs — the first as early as this Friday.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Substitute Job Fair

  • When: 9 a.m. Oct. 2
  • Where: Online, register here to be invited.
  • More info: The district is looking to hire more substitutes for the 2020-2021 school year. Participants will need to apply to attend, and include a copy of their college transcript and two professional letters of reference.

Career Changers Job Fair

  • When: 9 a.m. Oct. 16
  • Where: Online, register here to be invited.
  • More info: This information session is for people interested in perusing a career in education. Participants must and apply to attend and upload their Bachelor’s degree and college transcripts in order to be considered.

