Chesterfield County Public Schools is proposing a pre-labor Day start for the 2021-2022 school year; here’s how you can have a say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Schools is a proposing a new school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year that would shift the first day of school two weeks before Labor Day.

With the proposed change, the district would open on August 23, 2021, and end June 3, 2022. Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools would not be affected.

The district wanted to change the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, but Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said families and staff thought it was too quick of a turnaround.

“We are bringing this proposal forward now, nearly 16 months in advance, because we want to provide families and staff members with enough time to prepare for this change,” said Daugherty.

According to the district, benefits of a pre-Labor Day start include:

Fewer instructional weeks after end-of-year testing, state-mandated tests

More instructional weeks prior to winter exams/MAP testing and AP/International Baccalauereate exams

Dual-enrollment college schedules better align with the school division start

August sports startup and school start date align

The school board will take this up at their May 12th work session. Comments about the proposed change can be sent to calendar@ccpsnet.net.