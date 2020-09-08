Chesterfield County Public Schools’ network down for the first day of school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When Chesterfield County Public School students tried to log into class for the first day of school this morning, they were met with a network outage.
The outage comes as tens of thousands of students and teachers tried to sign in at the same time.
As of 9:49 a.m. the county said some students had been able to log into the system, and others should attempt to log in every five minutes.
“We continue to work on technology capacity issues that are still preventing some students from logging into their Rapid Identity (my.ccpsnet.net) account. Our contractors are working to add additional capacity to accommodate our needs,” said an announcement from CCPS.
The district initially only released the following statement about the outage:
We are aware of an issue limiting capacity on our network at this moment. This is preventing some students from successfully logging onto their morning class. We are quickly working to address the issue with our server provider, and hope to have resolution shortly. We will keep you updated. We apologize greatly for the inconvenience.Chesterfield County Public Schools
May parents have expressed their frustration with the county on social media.
However, others seemed to be a little more understanding of the county’s first day mishap.
CCPS said they will provide another update at 10:30 a.m.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
