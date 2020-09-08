Chesterfield County Public Schools’ network down for the first day of school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When Chesterfield County Public School students tried to log into class for the first day of school this morning, they were met with a network outage.

The outage comes as tens of thousands of students and teachers tried to sign in at the same time.

As of 9:49 a.m. the county said some students had been able to log into the system, and others should attempt to log in every five minutes.

NETWORK DOWN: This is what some Chesterfield students are seeing on the first day of virtual school. @ccpsinfo says they are working to fix an issue that’s limiting capacity on their network. They say students should try logging on every five minutes @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/0zeEaE45VP — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) September 8, 2020

“We continue to work on technology capacity issues that are still preventing some students from logging into their Rapid Identity (my.ccpsnet.net) account. Our contractors are working to add additional capacity to accommodate our needs,” said an announcement from CCPS.

The district initially only released the following statement about the outage:

We are aware of an issue limiting capacity on our network at this moment. This is preventing some students from successfully logging onto their morning class. We are quickly working to address the issue with our server provider, and hope to have resolution shortly. We will keep you updated. We apologize greatly for the inconvenience. Chesterfield County Public Schools

May parents have expressed their frustration with the county on social media.

Your team had MONTHS to plan for this. Demand is fixed by the number of students and teachers. It's not a web sale where you get surprised by the number of shoppers.



It's a math problem, and you failed to prepare for it. — Dan #WearAMask (@DWolfRVA) September 8, 2020

“Some” means just about all. How were you not prepared for the first day. This isn’t the teachers or students fault. This is completely on the county and school admin for not being prepared to have all these students login at once. How was there no stress test done — laso (@lasowitzse) September 8, 2020

However, others seemed to be a little more understanding of the county’s first day mishap.

We will get thru this. 60,000 families trying to log on at the same time it’s a big deal. Breath. We all knew this wouldn’t be easy. Keep trying to log in and take it easy. Chrome books can go with you to the porch on this beautiful morning. — Richard Keene (@KeeneDayton) September 8, 2020

CCPS said they will provide another update at 10:30 a.m.

