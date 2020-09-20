Chesterfield County Public Schools offering Chromebook support this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will continue offering Chromebook support this week. There are 60,000 devices being used for virtual learning in the school district.

Technical support will be offered at the following times and locations:

Monday, Sept. 21

8-9:30 a.m. at L.C. Bird High (10301 Courthouse Road)

3-4:30 p.m. at Monacan High (11501 Smoketree Drive)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8-9:30 a.m. at Monacan High (11501 Smoketree Drive)

3-4:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook High (4901 Cogbill Road)

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8-9:30 a.m. at Matoaca High (17700 Longhouse Lane)

5-6:30 p.m. at Monacan High (11501 Smoketree Drive)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8-9:30 a.m. at Matoaca High (17700 Longhouse Lane)

3-4:30 p.m. at L.C. Bird High (10301 Courthouse Road)

In order to receive technical support a parent or student must provide a student ID number. Social distancing protocol will be followed during these events.

