Chesterfield County Public Schools offers resources for students returning to in-person learning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is opening a call center on Tuesday to help families with returning to in-person learning.

The district is allowing some students with special needs to return Tuesday. These students are in Chesterfield’s cohort number one.

According to a release from CCPS, the Cohort Number One Call Center will be open Tuesday- Friday from 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Chesterfield County Public Schools families can call 804-639-8787 for support. Support is available in other languages as well.

The call center will answer families questions and help provide an extra layer of support.

For families not in the returning cohort, Chromebook support and repair sites will continue to be open Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

