Chesterfield County Public Schools proposes expansion of center-based gifted services

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board will hear a proposal for an expansion of Center-Based Gifted services at the elementary school level this week. The school district is proposing adding CBG programs to four additional schools.

Currently six schools are CBG sites. The four new schools would be Gates, Reams Road, Watkins and Matoaca elementary schools.

“Gifted education reforms enable us to pursue equity, increase access, and ensure opportunity to learners across Chesterfield County,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “More equitable identification practices have resulted in more students being eligible for Center-Based Gifted services, meaning additional enhancements are necessary.”

Chesterfield County Public Schools says that adding the program at more schools the district will be able to serve students closer to their home, limit bus ride times and reduce the transportation burden on families and the school division.

The plan will be proposed at the work session on Tuesday. Following feedback from the Gifted Education Advisory Committee in November, the plan would be considered by the school board at a meeting on Dec. 8.

