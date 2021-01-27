Chesterfield County Public Schools announces vaccination schedule for staff returning in-person

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over the next two weeks, Chesterfield County Public Schools plans to vaccinate all Cohort. 2 and 3 staff members who have requested the vaccine. Cohort No. 1 school-based staff, Juvenile Detention Home staff and Transportation’s Area 5 staff have already received their first vaccine dose.

According to a release from CCPS, they have 1,290 COVID vaccine to vaccinate teachers and staff with this week and expect another 1,230 doses next week.

The district is prioritizing staff that will be returning to schools with the largest number of students returning to in-person learning. The release states, “While we would have liked to have provided vaccines this week to all Cohort Nos. 2-3 staff members who will be teaching in a face-to-face environment next week, we unfortunately did not receive enough vaccines to do so.”

CCPS released the following vaccination schedule:

COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed onsite on these days to these schools:

Thursday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. onsite for staff at these elementary schools: Winterpock, Grange Hall, Elizabeth Scott, Old Hundred, Watkins, Woolridge, Falling Creek, Bettie Weaver, Spring Run, Evergreen, Enon, Alberta Smith, Beulah, Hening, Robious, Chalkley, Clover Hill and Gordon

Winterpock, Grange Hall, Elizabeth Scott, Old Hundred, Watkins, Woolridge, Falling Creek, Bettie Weaver, Spring Run, Evergreen, Enon, Alberta Smith, Beulah, Hening, Robious, Chalkley, Clover Hill and Gordon Thursday, Jan. 28 from 3-5 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull: School-side staff at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull, CTC-identified instructors from Midlothian High, and Academy 360 staff members

School-side staff at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull, CTC-identified instructors from Midlothian High, and Academy 360 staff members Thursday, Jan. 28 from 3-5 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse: Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse staff

Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse staff Thursday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. onsite for staff at these elementary schools: Greenfield, Crenshaw, Bensley, Curtis, Ecoff, Jacobs Road, Bon Air, Providence, A.M. Davis, Marguerite Christian, Gates, Matoaca, Salem Church, Swift Creek, Reams, Wells, Hopkins, Bellwood, Harrowgate, Crestwood and Ettrick

The school district says they plan to administer vaccines to middle and high school staff members next.

Over 80% of CCPS employees still need vaccines. The school district has started to lobby for more vaccines for the school district and sought help from state level officials.

“We will continue to advocate for more vaccine doses, and remain hopeful that in the coming weeks we will receive enough doses of the vaccine to have all school-based staff completely vaccinated by the beginning of Spring Break.”